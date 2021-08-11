The Lehigh Valley is under an excessive heat warning through Thursday night, making for dangerous weather conditions, especially for crowds at this year's Musikfest. Tonight on 69 News at 5:00, we're live from the festival to tell you how folks are keeping cool, and what you can do to beat the heat if you plan to attend.
Also at 5:00, U.S. consumer prices rose in July, President Joe Biden is looking for ways to lower gas prices, and casinos across America are having their best year ever. WFMZ's Justin Backover will have more on those stories in tonight's Business Brief.