Another threat towards another Lehigh Valley high school football game is once again ruining homecoming plans for seniors. East Penn School District issued a notice stating that an anonymous threat was made to tonight's Emmaus game against Nazareth. This is the second time in one week there was a threat to a game. WFMZ's Joe Ducey is working to find out more and will have a live update, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, the U.S. government has issued a 40-page report on climate change and its impact on the economy. WFMZ's Justin Backover will have more on that and other stories in a Business Roundup tonight at 5:00.

