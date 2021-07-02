The Northampton County district attorney now says a deadly trooper-involved shooting in May was justified. A Pennsylvania state trooper fatally shot a naked man who was acting aggressively toward his neighbor in Williams Township. Look for more on today's announcement by the district attorney, in a full report tonight on 69 News at 5:00.
Also at 5:00, the curtain at a historical movie theater in Northampton rises again for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. WFMZ's Bo Koltnow is live from the Roxy Theatre to celebrate its grand reopening.