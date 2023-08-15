...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Berks,
southeastern Lehigh, northwestern Bucks and southwestern Northampton
Counties through 515 PM EDT...
At 452 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Ancient Oaks, or 7 miles southwest of Allentown, moving east at 40
mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Emmaus, Quakertown, Wilson, Bedminster,
Hellertown, East Greenville, Ferndale, West Easton, Bally,
Riegelsville, Steuben, Glendon, Pleasant Valley, Zionsville, Ancient
Oaks, Lehigh University and Ottsville.
This includes the following highways...
Northeast Extension between mile markers 42 and 59.
Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 46 and 75.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for
southeastern Pennsylvania.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH