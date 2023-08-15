Last month, flash flooding from heavy rainfall ravaged the region, including parts of Northampton County. Now that residents have had a few weeks to clean up, they're assessing all the damage. Look for an update on the situation in a live report, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, a Lehigh Valley volunteer fire chief has been ousted from his position over alleged safety issues. Get the full story, tonight at 5:00.

Scroll down for comments if available