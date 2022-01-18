Investigators are speaking out about how they were able to catch a man accused of sexual assault and multiple burglaries. Clement Swaby allegedly terrorized college-aged women here in the Lehigh Valley and in other parts of the country. Tonight on 69 News at 5:00, hear how authorities pieced together separate cases that led them to Swaby.

Also at 5:00, if you or someone you know is a cancer survivor, we'll tell you about a new program in the Lehigh Valley that can help with physical recovery after treatment.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.