From murders to gang activity, Northampton County authorities are launching a new initiative to combat violence throughout the county. Local police departments are joining forces with Pennsylvania State Police for the initiative. Learn more about the Northampton County Major Crimes Task Force in a full report, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk outlines what he hopes to see happen in the city for 2023. Look for a recap of his State of the City address, tonight at 5:00.