Thousands of ballots are being recounted in every Pennsylvania county in a race for a judge's seat in the state's Commonwealth Court. Tonight on 69 News, WFMZ's Priscilla Liguori will find out how far ballot counters are coming along in Northampton County. Look for a live report at 5:00.
Also, a new survey says Thanksgiving dinner could cost 14% higher this year, compared to last year. Find out at 5:00 how much extra you might end up spending at the grocery store, if you plan to cook a turkey and all the fixings this holiday.