New details are being revealed in a helicopter crash in Wyoming County, Pennsylvania that killed a Lehigh Valley doctor last month. A new NTSB released report shows Dr. Sanjay Kansara flew his aircraft through snow before he crashed. WFMZ's Bo Koltnow learned first-hand today about some other challenges Sanjay may have faced in the air. Tune into 69 News at 5:00 as Bo takes to the skies with a local pilot.

Also at 5:00, Allen Organ Company is celebrating 50 years of digital music. We'll learn more about its role in the making of the first digital instrument that helped paved the way for CDs and MP3 players.

