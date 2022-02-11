Those on the frontline in the battle against COVID-19 have stretched many to their limit. It's a tough job that can take a toll on the toughest of health care workers. WFMZ's Jaccii Farris sits down with two of them, who share their story of what's been like working through the pandemic.

Also at 5, an Allentown couple decided to take the phrase "in sickness and in health" quite literally by renewing their vows at a local hospital. WFMZ's Hanna O'Reilly tells the story of what led them back to the chapel.

