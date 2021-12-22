The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is giving companies more time to comply with its COVID-19 vaccination mandate. OSHA says it won't issue citations before January 10, 2022. Learn more about its coronavirus rule, and how local companies can keep the workplace safe and healthy for employees, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, Bethlehem police are spreading holiday cheer around town. Find out at 5:00 how officers are going beyond the call of duty to make Christmas merrier for kids this season.

