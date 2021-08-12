It's another scorcher out there today. The heat index is making it feel like 100 degrees or higher. Pennsylvania health officials say the extreme heat could put some people at risk of falling ill. Hear from a medical expert tonight on 69 News at 5:00 about the dos and don'ts, to make sure you stay safe.

Also at 5:00, we'll take you live to a unique antiques market in Phillipsburg, New Jersey where shipping containers are the hottest item right now.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.