Pennsylvania leaders are on a mission to curb gun violence across the state. Today, Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis visited a community youth organization in Allentown to highlight the administration's efforts to make the streets safer. Hear more about the staggering violence statistics, and what's being done about it, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.
Also, a Lehigh Valley library is offering folks refreshing drinks on a hot day to help get kids and teens to read more books. Learn more about the Hellertown Area Library's fundraiser, tonight at 5:00.