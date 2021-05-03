Pennsylvania's Primary Election is on May 18th, which is now only a few weeks away. What will voting look like in Lehigh and Northampton counties this year? Officials say they expect to see a lot of mail-in ballots, similar to the November 2020 election. Tune into 69 News at 5:00 tonight for a full report on ballot instructions and when you need to get it in by, if you want your vote to count.

Also at 5:00, Pfizer is working to get its coronavirus vaccine approved for emergency use in India as the country continues to deal with its COVID-19 crisis.

