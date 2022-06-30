Two controversial bills are advancing in the Pennsylvania legislature. The Republican-controlled Senate has approved two measures that involve sex education in the state's schools, but Democrats are pushing back. Learn more about each bill and what it could mean for your kids at school, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, St. Luke's University Health Network is offering new mental health care services in Lehighton. Tonight at 5:00, find out how it will help people struggling to get appointments at other facilities.

