Pennsylvania State Police are saying their final goodbyes to one of their fellow troopers killed in the line of duty. They gathered at the funeral Thursday for Trooper Martin Mack III. Mack was killed along with Trooper Branden Sisca and a pedestrian from Allentown when all three were hit by a car on I-95 in Philadelphia last week. Hear more from State Police, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.
Also, Thursday is National Crayon Day, and crayon-lovers have the chance to get in on a special free, crayon-giveaway from The Crayola Experience in Easton. Tune in at 5:00 to find out how to participate.