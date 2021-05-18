Voters in Pennsylvania are hitting the polls today and returning their mail-in ballots for the state's primary election. In the Lehigh Valley, voters are narrowing down who they'd like to lead Allentown and Bethlehem, in the cities' mayoral races. We've got live team coverage on voter turnout and much more, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.
Also, real estate heir and former Lehigh University graduate Robert Durst showed up in court today as opening statements began in his murder trial. He was notably absent when the trial resumed Monday following a long hiatus due to the pandemic. We'll have an update at 5:00.