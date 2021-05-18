Voters in Pennsylvania are hitting the polls today and returning their mail-in ballots for the state's primary election. In the Lehigh Valley, voters are narrowing down who they'd like to lead Allentown and Bethlehem, in the cities' mayoral races. We've got live team coverage on voter turnout and much more, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, real estate heir and former Lehigh University graduate Robert Durst showed up in court today as opening statements began in his murder trial. He was notably absent when the trial resumed Monday following a long hiatus due to the pandemic. We'll have an update at 5:00.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.