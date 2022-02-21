An elite gymnastics club in Allentown is reportedly under fire for alleged mistreatment of multiple gymnasts. They're reportedly accusing coaches at Parkettes National Training Center of making them train while injured and making inappropriate comments about them. Look for a full report, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also at 5:00, U.S. officials have warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could have lasting consequences. 69 News reporter Justin Backover takes a look at how badly the economy could be impacted by an assault on Ukraine.

