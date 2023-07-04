It’s not unusual to encounter some traffic related to July Fourth travel. It is unusual when that traffic happens off the roads and highways themselves. Sheetz was betting drivers would line up for a patriotic promotion – gas for $1.776 a gallon – and Sheetz was correct. We found drivers waiting in lines dozens of cars deep just to fill up with the discounted gas. We’ll check in with Hanna O’Reilly for a full report at 5:00.

Plus:

CPAP machines are one way to treat sleep apnea. But now there’s a better way that’s much quieter and less cumbersome. Our Health Beat report has that.