Sleet and freezing rain are expected to hit the region tonight into Tuesday, and it could cause dangerous evening and morning commutes, so PennDOT crews are making the rounds ahead of the wintry mix. But will the preparation be enough to keep you safe on the roads? The answer, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also at 5:00, the coronavirus pandemic has prompted an Allentown bakery to turn Fastnacht Day into Fastnacht Month.

