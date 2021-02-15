...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of two
tenths to four tenths of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of northern New Jersey and east central and
northeast Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be extremely difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sleet and freezing rain will move into the
area through the first half of this evening before changing to
mainly freezing rain by the overnight. Precipitation may
eventually change to a period of all rain in places by Tuesday
morning before winding down.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&