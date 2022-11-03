The Philadelphia Phillies will have to bring their A-game tonight, after losing Game 4 of the World Series to the Houston Astros in Philadelphia last night. The Phils have one more game at Citizens Bank Park before heading back to Texas for Game 6. Hear more from fans in a live report from Philadelphia on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, some Lehigh Valley residents may still be undecided over who to vote for in this election. Tune in at 5:00 to learn more about the race for state senator in Pennsylvania's 18th District.