Plans to transform the site where the Lehigh Valley's tallest building once stood are one step closer to reality. Bethlehem City Council forwarded a zoning amendment Tuesday night involving the empty property where Martin Tower was imploded in 2019. Learn more about what developers are looking to do with the land, in a live report tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also tonight, a historic house on Lafayette College's campus is being preserved in a unique way as part of the school's expansion project. Tune in at 5:00 to watch the old stone home move from Point A to Point B.

