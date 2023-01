A driver is facing charges in connection with a hit-and-run in Allentown over the weekend. Police arrested 26-year-old Joshua Maldonado after they say he crashed his vehicle into another car and then hit an ice machine and tried to run away. Look for the latest in the investigation, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also at 5:00, a Montgomery County man living with ALS is part of a new, national study that aims to find the root cause of the disease.