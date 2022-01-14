An early-morning shooting outside a 7-Eleven store in Allentown has sent a man to the hospital in critical condition. Police placed dozens of evidence markers in the parking lot and are searching for the shooter and any other potential suspects. Get a live update on the incident, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, it's judgment day for four teenagers convicted in the robbery and shooting death of a Whitehall High School student-athlete in Bethlehem in 2020. Tune in at 5:00 to learn more about the sentences handed down to the defendants.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.