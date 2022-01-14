An early-morning shooting outside a 7-Eleven store in Allentown has sent a man to the hospital in critical condition. Police placed dozens of evidence markers in the parking lot and are searching for the shooter and any other potential suspects. Get a live update on the incident, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.
Also, it's judgment day for four teenagers convicted in the robbery and shooting death of a Whitehall High School student-athlete in Bethlehem in 2020. Tune in at 5:00 to learn more about the sentences handed down to the defendants.