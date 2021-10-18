A man is dead and a woman is wounded in a double shooting in the Slate Belt that police are calling an 'attempted murder-suicide.' Authorities say 35-year-old Ross Heyer shot his father's fiancee Monday morning and then turned the gun on himself at a mobile home in Wind Gap. Police are now trying to piece together what led to the incident. Look for a live update, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, Bethlehem is gaining support from a European country in the city's bid to become a prestigious world landmark. Find out at 5:00 how Germany is lending a helping hand.

