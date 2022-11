A 30-year-old man was hit and killed this morning by a propane truck in Allentown. The victim was hit while crossing the road in the area of Lehigh and Oxford streets. A nearby store owner speaks to us about what she saw as she arrived to work. Hear more from her, and get an update on the investigation, in a live report tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also at 5:00, see how Bethlehem police are teaming up with a local soup kitchen to help feed the community this Thanksgiving.