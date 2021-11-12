Allentown investigators are trying to piece together how and why a man was fatally shot in his garage. He was found dead on Wednesday night in his garage on South Lehigh Street. Today, his death was ruled a homicide. Look for a live update on the investigation, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, an Upper Macungie firefighter battles more than just smoke and flames to try and rescue a man from a burning fire. Tune in at 5:00 for the final story in this week's preview of the Spirit of Courage Awards.

