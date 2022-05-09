Neighbors are shaken up after a shootout with police in a Lehigh County apartment complex. Law enforcement officials swarmed Parkview Apartments in Whitehall Township on Monday morning and they told nearby residents to shelter in place. Look for a live update on the investigation, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.
Also, the race for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania is heating up. A new poll shows GOP candidate Kathy Barnette is gaining ground, despite spending less on her campaign compared to rivals Mehmet Oz and David McCormick. 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow breaks down the numbers, tonight at 5:00.