Authorities are on the hunt for a 20-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing two teenagers earlier this week in Easton's West Ward. Police have a search warrant out for Altajier Robinson, and warn that he's armed and dangerous. Get a live update on the police search, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, a new sports bar is set to open soon in downtown Allentown. Sports & Social is taking over what used to be The Hamilton Kitchen at the Two City Center building. Tune in at 5:00 to see how renovations are coming along, ahead of the big opening.

