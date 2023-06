The PPL Corporation is moving out of the PPL Tower in Allentown and relocating to another building. The company announced the news today. It comes after PPL spent decades working out of the century-old tower. Learn more about the big move, in a live report tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, the unhealthy, smoky air isn't stopping a group of Habitat for Humanity volunteers from building a new home for a local family. Look for that story, tonight at 5:00.