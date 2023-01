PPL Electric is in damage-control mode after a technical glitch caused the company to send out unusually high bills to some customers. Many of those customers complained, so now, PPL is now sending out revised bills. Hear more from both sides, in a full report tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, plans for a new hydropower plant in Easton are on hold, for now. Tonight at 5:00, find out what's needed in order for the city's mayor to give the plan the green light.