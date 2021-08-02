The Lehigh Valley's big music celebration kicks off later this week! Crews are busy getting the SteelStacks and other stages ready for Musikfest in Bethlehem. Crowds will be allowed to return in-person this year, following the virtual 2020 festival, but there are still a few changes from past years. We'll have more on what you'll need to know before you go, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also at 5:00, an Easton community is hoping to revamp itself with hundreds of thousands of dollars it's received in a grant through HUD. Find out what some residents are looking to change for the better.

