President Joe Biden made his first trip to the Lehigh Valley on Wednesday as a sitting president. He visited Mack Trucks in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County. The president said his administration will make "buying American a reality."
The president also used his visit to Mack Trucks as a push to connect with more blue-collar workers, even after he won labor unions nationally in the 2020 election.