President Joe Biden made his first trip to the Lehigh Valley on Wednesday as a sitting president. He visited Mack Trucks in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County. The president said his administration will make "buying American a reality." Hear more from Biden's speech from the big-rig manufacturer in a live report, tonight at 5:00.

The president also used his visit to Mack Trucks as a push to connect with more blue-collar workers, even after he won labor unions nationally in the 2020 election. WFMZ's Bo Koltnow will have much more on this story at 5:00.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.