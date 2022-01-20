Two incidents at KidsPeace in Lehigh County are being investigated. State Police say one involved a juvenile who beat up a 12-year-old girl, but they say they were only notified by the hospital where the victim was sent. Find out how KidsPeace is responding, in a live update tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, homebuyers may be unaware that they may be exposing themselves to a lung cancer-causing gas in their new homes. Tune in at 5:00 to learn how to make sure you don't become vulnerable to radon.

