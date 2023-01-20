A retired firefighter came to the rescue today of a bus driver in a crash that caused traffic backup on I-78 in Lehigh County. The bus driver was trapped, but the former firefighter and several others helped pull him to safety. Hear more on the ordeal, in a live report tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, a former NFL star who played for both the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants is in the Lehigh Valley today, signing autographs ahead of Saturday's big game. We're catching up with Sean Landeta at a Macungie tavern, tonight at 5:00.