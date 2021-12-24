Tragedy has struck a Lehigh County family just before Christmas. Police say someone drove through the family's Salisbury Township neighborhood Thursday night and shot and killed their pet dog. Police are now searching for the shooter. Hear from the family and friends, and find out how you can help in the investigation, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, new data shows the Lehigh Valley's population is growing within Pennsylvania. At 5:00, find out how it may be impacting local housing costs and possible future funding.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.