House hunting? Good luck. Home inventory is down, and home prices are up in the Lehigh Valley. In fact, prices have risen about 60% since 2015. Those are just a few of the tidbits to come out of today's Lehigh Valley Real Estate Development Outlook event. Our business reporter Justin Backover was there and will have a full report at 5:00.

Plus: It seems like common sense that having higher good cholesterol and lower bad cholesterol would be a good thing. But that might not be the case for everyone.