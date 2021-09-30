The federal government appears poised to remain open, with the Senate voting Thursday to pass a bill that would extend funding until early December. The approval is a key step in preventing a shutdown that was set to start Friday. Look for an update on Capitol Hill, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.
Also, coronavirus face masks aren't making it to the trash cans and they're creating a big mess across Allentown. Watch WFMZ's Jaccii Farris travel along with volunteers who are stuck cleaning them all up, tonight at 5:00.