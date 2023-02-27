...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to a light glaze.
* WHERE...In New Jersey, Hunterdon and Somerset. In
Pennsylvania, Lehigh and Upper Bucks.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could reach up to one inch
per hour at times tonight but snow will eventually change to a
wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and even rain for some
portions of the area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
