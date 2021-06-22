Major changes could be coming to the way Pennsylvanians, and all Americans, vote in elections. State lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are weighing in on PA House bill that expands some voting options but includes other rules. At the same time, there's a Senate showdown on Capitol Hill with Republicans ready to block an elections bill. Catch the full story tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also at 5:00, find out why the U.S. is falling short of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccination goal, and what the federal government is doing to help speed up the vaccination rate.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.