Emotions are running high at Lehigh University following an active-shooter alert that police say turned out to be fake. The alert initially brought a number of law enforcement officers to the Bethlehem campus and students were told to hunker down. Hear student reactions in a full report, tonight at 5:00.

Also, medical researchers are working on a special tan-in-a-tube that could give people the tan they desire without skin-cancer risks that come with laying out in the sun. Learn more about this new product, tonight at 5:00.