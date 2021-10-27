A Bethlehem man charged in several assaults and intrusions near several Lehigh Valley colleges was back in court on Wednesday. Investigators say Clement Swaby broke into an apartment near Lafayette College in February, armed with a butcher knife, and threatened to rape a woman. Get a live update on his preliminary hearing, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, if you like the hit-show "Shark Tank," you'll be a fan of "StartUp Lehigh Valley." Pennsylvania entrepreneurs are going head-to-head in a competition, pitching their best business ideas and the winners will get big cash prizes. Join us at 5:00 for a preview of tonight's event.

