Easton community leaders are pushing for more affordable housing in the city. They're hoping City Council will approve their plans and use federal coronavirus relief aid to help residents struggling to keep a roof over their heads. Get more details of their plans, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, it's that time of year again to vote in the 'What's So Cool About Manufacturing?' contest. Teams of students from across the region have put together videos showcasing local businesses. Tune in at 5:00 to see which companies are in the spotlight this year.

