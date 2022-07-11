Gunshots rang out Sunday night in downtown Easton, near a Heritage Day celebration. It happened during a fireworks display and sent families running for cover. Authorities say a teenager was shot, but the shooting could be part of a disturbance several blocks away. Look for the latest on the investigation, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, Amazon Prime Day kicks off tomorrow. With so many customers ordering online, people in Allentown are being warned to watch out for porch pirates. Tune in at 5:00 to learn how to keep your packages from getting stolen.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.