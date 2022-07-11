Gunshots rang out Sunday night in downtown Easton, near a Heritage Day celebration. It happened during a fireworks display and sent families running for cover. Authorities say a teenager was shot, but the shooting could be part of a disturbance several blocks away. Look for the latest on the investigation, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.
Also, Amazon Prime Day kicks off tomorrow. With so many customers ordering online, people in Allentown are being warned to watch out for porch pirates. Tune in at 5:00 to learn how to keep your packages from getting stolen.