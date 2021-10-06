It's another day of testimony in the appeal hearing for a Lehigh County woman who pleaded guilty to helping kill her mother in 2015. Jamie Silvonek has a new defense team that is working this week to try and get her a new trial. We'll have the latest from the courthouse, on 69 News at 5:00.

Also at 5:00, the federal government is taking action against anyone who threatens a school board member. Learn more tonight about the Justice Department's upcoming plans to keep school board meetings safe and how Pennsylvania education officials are reacting to it.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.