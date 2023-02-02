We're continuing to follow the trial of Joshua Leone, a Bethlehem Township man, who claims he was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed his neighbor nearly two years ago. Hear more about today's testimony in the case, in a full report tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, parents can buy a child identification kit to help find their child if he or she goes missing, but some Pennsylvania lawmakers are working on legislation that would offer the kits for free. Get the full story, tonight at 5:00.