America's oldest bicycling race returns to Easton this Labor Day weekend. Some of the world's best cyclists will be pedaling through the city for the Tour of Somerville, but will any floodwater from Hurricane Ida's remnants get in their way? We're live with a preview tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, hiring across the U.S. has slowed down, with employers adding just 235,000 jobs in August. That's lower than what was predicted. WFMZ's Justin Backover has more at 5:00 on how it impacts the economy going forward.

