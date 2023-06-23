Less than two weeks after a fiery, deadly crash caused the collapse of an overpass on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia, traffic on that stretch of highway is moving once again. Governor Josh Shapiro was there as the road reopened earlier today with a temporary fix. Workers had raced to finish an interim six-lane roadway that will serve motorists during construction of a permanent bridge. Crews worked around the clock and wrapped up ahead of schedule. Our Rob Manch was there for the ceremony. Look for his live report on 69 News at 5:00.

Plus:

Our Health Beat report has tips on keeping your blood pressure at a healthy level the natural way.