Trial starts soon for a man accused of killing his girlfriend in Lehigh County. Steven Oliemuller is charged with homicide in the 2018 death of Alexus Quay. Jury selection wrapped up today, and opening statements are set to begin tomorrow morning. We'll have the latest from the courthouse, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also at 5:00, applying for unemployment benefits in Pennsylvania is now expected to be easier and faster to do, with the state's updated unemployment claims filing system going live today.

