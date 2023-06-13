Former President Donald Trump surrendered to federal authorities in Florida today. He pleaded 'not guilty' to the 37 counts with which he's been indicted. The former president is accused of mishandling classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in South Florida after he left office. Look for a complete breakdown of today's federal proceedings, in a full report tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, local bank employees are leaving their offices to volunteer for various community organizations. Learn more about 'Neighbors Make the Difference Day' event, tonight at 5:00.