The U.S. House is set to vote today on a piece of President Joe Biden's agenda within his Build Back Better plan: his infrastructure bill. Democrats are hoping to push it through after months of internal party debates and the president trying to get them to reach agreements. The House is postponing a vote on a larger reconciliation bill for now. Look for an update, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also at 5:00, leaders with the PA Department of Education visit a Bethlehem-area school for students of low-income families, and they get a hands-on lesson in a music class.

